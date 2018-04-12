Heeter, Fejes Help Solar Bears Open Series with 2-0 Win

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - Cal Heeter enjoyed a memorable playoff debut as the 29-year-old goaltender made 36 saves in his first career postseason appearance, and the Orlando Solar Bears (1-0) opened Game 1 of their South Division Semifinals series against the South Carolina Stingrays (0-1) with a 2-0 shutout win on Thursday night at North Charleston Coliseum.

Both teams played through a scoreless first period, although Heeter found himself tested early and often by the Stingrays, making 12 saves in the opening frame.

Hunter Fejes opened the scoring at 7:47 of the second period with a shorthanded goal to give Orlando a 1-0 lead, as the Solar Bears forward stole the puck from Jonathan Charbonneau at the South Carolina blue line and snapped a quick shot through the legs of defenseman Tommy Hughes before beating Parker Milner at the glove-side.

Heeter, meanwhile, stopped a game-high 17 shots in the second period, and held on in the third with seven more saves as Sam Jardine eventually dished a pass ahead to J.J. Piccinich, who streaked up the ice and buried an empty-net goal at the 19:07 mark to seal the victory for Orlando.

Heeter picked up the win and shutout with 36 stops; Milner took the loss for South Carolina with 18 saves on 19 shots against.

NOTABLES

Heeter's 36 saves marked the most made by a single Solar Bears goaltender for a shutout in the postseason, passing the mark originally set by Maxime Clermont (4/25/14 at Cincinnati, Game 4 - Eastern Conference Quarterfinals, 25 saves in a 2-0 win).

Fejes' second-period goal was the third shorthanded goal in Solar Bears Kelly Cup Playoffs history, and the first scored on the road.

Joe Perry led the Solar Bears with seven shots on goal.

The Solar Bears remain in the Lowcountry as they continue the South Division Semifinals this weekend with Game 2 slated for Saturday, April 14 at 7:05 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum.

THREE STARS

1) Cal Heeter - ORL

2) Hunter Fejes - ORL

3) Parker Milner - SC

