Heeter Holds Stingrays Scoreless in Game 1
April 12, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - Hunter Fejes scored a shorthanded goal in the second period that stood up for the Orlando Solar Bears, who used 36 saves from goaltender Cal Heeter to defeat the South Carolina Stingrays 2-0 in Game 1 of the South Division Semifinals Thursday night at the North Charleston Coliseum to take a 1-0 series lead.
Stingrays' goaltender Parker Milner, who was named the ECHL's Goaltender of the Year earlier in the day, made 20 saves in the loss while his team outshot the Solar Bears 36-20 in the contest.
Neither team was able to score in the opening period, despite another lopsided shot total in favor of the Rays at 12-5.
Fejes struck in the second for Orlando, notching an unassisted goal while his team was shorthanded at 7:47 of the middle frame.
South Carolina again had the upper hand in shots during the second, out-shooting the Solar Bears, 17-8.
The Stingrays were unable to rebound in the third and continued to be held at bay by Heeter before rookie J.J. Piccinich scored an empty net goal at 19:07 of the final frame to seal the game for Orlando.
Although South Carolina held the Solar Bears off the board on their power play (0-for-4), the Rays also came up short on the man-advantage, finishing 0-for-6 in the game.
Game 2 of the series will also take place at the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m.
Tickets for the contest are on sale now at the North Charleston Coliseum Box Office and ticketmaster.com.
Group tickets for 10 or more fans are on sale now featuring discounted pricing and great benefits! For more information and to place an order call the Stingrays front office at 843-744-2248 or stop by 3300 W. Montague Ave. Suite A-200 during business hours.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from April 12, 2018
- Heeter, Fejes Help Solar Bears Open Series with 2-0 Win - Orlando Solar Bears
- Heeter Holds Stingrays Scoreless in Game 1 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thompson Reassigned to Steelheads - Idaho Steelheads
- Playoff Game Preview: Orlando Solar Bears at South Carolina Stingrays - Orlando Solar Bears
- ECHL Transactions - April 12 - ECHL
- Milner Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Year - South Carolina Stingrays
- South Carolina's Milner Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Year - ECHL
- Anchors of Our Community Awards to Honor Public Servants in Hampton Roads - Norfolk Admirals
- Season Continues for Some IceMen - Jacksonville IceMen
- Defenseman Nicolas Meloche Reassigned to Eagles - Colorado Eagles
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent South Carolina Stingrays Stories
- Heeter Holds Stingrays Scoreless in Game 1
- Milner Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Year
- Charleston Businesses Help Raise over $1,500 for Distressed Officers
- Stingrays Announce 2018 Kelly Cup Playoff Roster
- Stingrays Complete Record-Breaking Regular Season