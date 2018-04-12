ECHL Transactions - April 12

April 12, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, April 12, 2018:

Adirondack:

Delete Matt Spencer, D recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Delete Shane Conacher, F recalled by Syracuse

Cincinnati:

Add Jonas Johansson, G assigned from Rochester by Buffalo

Delete Jonas Johansson, G placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Tommy Thompson, F assigned by Texas

Orlando:

Add Robbie Baillargeon, F activated from reserve

Delete Martins Dzierkals, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Add John Muse, G assigned by Lehigh Valley

Add Tyler Brown, F activated from reserve

Add Nick Luukko, D activated from reserve

Delete Brian Morgan, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Nick Roberto, F activated from reserve

Delete Steven Whitney, F placed on reserve

ECHL Stories from April 12, 2018

