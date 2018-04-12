ECHL Transactions - April 12
April 12, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, April 12, 2018:
Adirondack:
Delete Matt Spencer, D recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Delete Shane Conacher, F recalled by Syracuse
Cincinnati:
Add Jonas Johansson, G assigned from Rochester by Buffalo
Delete Jonas Johansson, G placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Tommy Thompson, F assigned by Texas
Orlando:
Add Robbie Baillargeon, F activated from reserve
Delete Martins Dzierkals, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Add John Muse, G assigned by Lehigh Valley
Add Tyler Brown, F activated from reserve
Add Nick Luukko, D activated from reserve
Delete Brian Morgan, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Nick Roberto, F activated from reserve
Delete Steven Whitney, F placed on reserve
