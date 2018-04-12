South Carolina's Milner Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Year
April 12, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced that Parker Milner of the South Carolina Stingrays is the recipient of the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Year award for 2017-18.
The Warrior Hockey Goaltender of the Year award is presented annually to the goaltender selected to be the best at his position as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.
Pat Nagle of Toledo finished second, followed by Florida's Martin Ouellette, Joe Cannata of Colorado and Manchester's Charles Williams.
Milner, who was named to the All-ECHL First Team last week, went 28-7-3 with three shutouts in 38 appearances for the Stingrays, finishing tied for third in the ECHL in wins. He led the league with a 1.86 goals-against average, which ranks as the fourth best in a single season in league history, while finishing third with a .929 save percentage.
Under an American Hockey League contract with Hershey, Milner has appeared in 175 career ECHL games with South Carolina, Missouri, Quad City and Stockton posting an overall record of 104-56-11 with 11 shutouts, a 2.36 goals-against average and a save percentage of .916.
Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Year Award Winners
2017-18 Parker Milner, South Carolina Stingrays
2016-17 Riley Gill, Allen Americans
2015-16 Josh Robinson, Missouri Mavericks
2014-15 Jeff Jakaitis, South Carolina Stingrays
2013-14 Jeff Jakaitis, South Carolina Stingrays
2012-13 Ryan Zapolski, South Carolina Stingrays
2011-12 Jeff Jakaitis, Gwinnett Gladiators
2010-11 Gerald Coleman, Alaska Aces
2009-10 Todd Ford, South Carolina Stingrays
2008-09 Jean-Philippe Lamoureux, Alaska Aces
2007-08 Anton Khudobin, Texas Wildcatters
2006-07 Adam Berkhoel, Dayton Bombers
2005-06 Matt Underhill, Alaska Aces
2004-05 Chris Madden, Florida Everblades/Long Beach Ice Dogs
2003-04 Scott Stirling, Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies
2002-03 Alfie Michaud, Peoria Rivermen
2001-02 Frederic Cloutier, Louisiana IceGators
2000-01 Scott Stirling, Trenton Titans
1999-00 Jan Lasak, Hampton Roads Admirals
1998-99 Maxime Gingras, Richmond Renegades
1997-98 Nick Vitucci, Toledo Storm
1996-97 Marc Delorme, Louisiana IceGators
1995-96 Alain Morissette, Louisville RiverFrogs
1994-95 Chris Gordon, Huntington Blizzard
1993-94 Cory Cadden, Knoxville Cherokees
South Carolina Stingrays Goaltender Parker Milner
