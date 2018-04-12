South Carolina's Milner Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Year

PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Thursday announced that Parker Milner of the South Carolina Stingrays is the recipient of the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Year award for 2017-18.

The Warrior Hockey Goaltender of the Year award is presented annually to the goaltender selected to be the best at his position as determined in a vote of ECHL coaches, broadcasters, media relations directors and media members.

Pat Nagle of Toledo finished second, followed by Florida's Martin Ouellette, Joe Cannata of Colorado and Manchester's Charles Williams.

The winner of the CCM Most Valuable Player award will be announced on Friday.

Milner, who was named to the All-ECHL First Team last week, went 28-7-3 with three shutouts in 38 appearances for the Stingrays, finishing tied for third in the ECHL in wins. He led the league with a 1.86 goals-against average, which ranks as the fourth best in a single season in league history, while finishing third with a .929 save percentage.

Under an American Hockey League contract with Hershey, Milner has appeared in 175 career ECHL games with South Carolina, Missouri, Quad City and Stockton posting an overall record of 104-56-11 with 11 shutouts, a 2.36 goals-against average and a save percentage of .916.

Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Year Award Winners

2017-18 Parker Milner, South Carolina Stingrays

2016-17 Riley Gill, Allen Americans

2015-16 Josh Robinson, Missouri Mavericks

2014-15 Jeff Jakaitis, South Carolina Stingrays

2013-14 Jeff Jakaitis, South Carolina Stingrays

2012-13 Ryan Zapolski, South Carolina Stingrays

2011-12 Jeff Jakaitis, Gwinnett Gladiators

2010-11 Gerald Coleman, Alaska Aces

2009-10 Todd Ford, South Carolina Stingrays

2008-09 Jean-Philippe Lamoureux, Alaska Aces

2007-08 Anton Khudobin, Texas Wildcatters

2006-07 Adam Berkhoel, Dayton Bombers

2005-06 Matt Underhill, Alaska Aces

2004-05 Chris Madden, Florida Everblades/Long Beach Ice Dogs

2003-04 Scott Stirling, Atlantic City Boardwalk Bullies

2002-03 Alfie Michaud, Peoria Rivermen

2001-02 Frederic Cloutier, Louisiana IceGators

2000-01 Scott Stirling, Trenton Titans

1999-00 Jan Lasak, Hampton Roads Admirals

1998-99 Maxime Gingras, Richmond Renegades

1997-98 Nick Vitucci, Toledo Storm

1996-97 Marc Delorme, Louisiana IceGators

1995-96 Alain Morissette, Louisville RiverFrogs

1994-95 Chris Gordon, Huntington Blizzard

1993-94 Cory Cadden, Knoxville Cherokees

