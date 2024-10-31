Sean Whyte Named West Division Finalist for Most Outstanding Special Teams Player

(Vancouver) - The Canadian Football League has narrowed its Most Outstanding Player Awards down to division finalists with Sean Whyte emerging as the Western nominee in the Special Teams category.

For the 39-year-old clutch kicker, 2024 marks the second consecutive divisional nod for Most Outstanding Special Teams Player after he led the CFL with a 94.3 per cent success rate on field goals (50/53) while also becoming the league's all-time career leader in FG percentage at 88.4. Whyte's 36 converts on 38 attempts helped push him to 2,116 career points, good for 11th on the CFL's all-time list.

In addition to today's exciting news, the BC Lions announced an expanded capacity for the CFL Awards Show on Thursday, November 14 at Vancouver Convention Centre West. Lion fans can get their Grey Cup Thursday 'rocking for the pride of White Rock 'while basking in the glory of one of Canada's greatest sports traditions: Grey Cup week.

The CFL Awards is one of the premier events on the 2024 Grey Cup Festival calendar! Following the event, fans can continue celebrations at Lions Den at the Coors Light Team Party Headquarters. Tickets for the CFL Awards and entire Festival are available.

Whyte is up against Toronto Argonauts returner Janarion Grant for the hardware.

