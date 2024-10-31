Brady Oliveira Nominated for Two League Awards

October 31, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

WINNIPEG, MB. - The Canadian Football League today announced the nominees for the Most Outstanding Player Awards, and Winnipeg's Brady Oliveira is once again a nominee in two categories: Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian.

The voting was conducted by members of The Football Reporters of Canada, the FRC's national chapter and head coaches.

Brady Oliveira earned a place on the Divisional All-CFL Team yesterday for a second straight season, and is now the West Division nominee for the league's Most Outstanding Player and Most Outstanding Canadian for a second straight season. Oliveira once again led the league in rushing and yards from scrimmage. He finished the season with 1,353 yards rushing and four touchdowns (three rushing, one receiving) and averaged 79.6 yards rushing per game while posting six 100-yard games. Oliveira also had 476 receiving yards on a career-high 57 receptions to finish the year with 1,829 yards from scrimmage.

Oliveira won the league's Most Outstanding Canadian a year ago, and was a finalist for the Most Outstanding Player as well.

The winners will be announced at the CFL's Player Awards, presented by Securian Canada, during Grey Cup week in Vancouver.

