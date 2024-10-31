Game Day at a Glance - Western Semi-Final Playoff Game V.S. B.C. Lions

October 31, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

It's playoff time, Rider Nation! After a thrilling regular season, the Saskatchewan Roughriders are all in for Saturday's Western Semi-Final showdown against the B.C. Lions at Mosaic Stadium! It has been two years, but playoff football is back in Saskatchewan, and the Green and White are ready to make this a game that Rider Nation won't forget! Join us on Saturday to Rally around this special Roughriders team as they fight their way to the Western Final! Gates open at 3:00 p.m., with kickoff at 4:30 p.m.

Rider Nation spoke, and we heard you loud and clear! This week the team is hitting the field in the fan favourite (and team favourite!) Obsidian Green Rider Alternate Jerseys! So, pull out your darkest green gear for one more time at Mosaic Stadium this season and get ready to get loud for playoff football!

Coors Light Party in the Park has finished its regular season run, but the fun still starts early this week with a Pre-Game Playoff Rally in Harvard Media's 620 CKRM Studio Lounge at Mosaic Stadium! Stop by and get autographs from Rider Superstars Shawn Bane Jr. and Jermarcus Hardrick, who will be signing at the event from 2:00-3:00 p.m. Fans can also expect appearances from the 620 CKRM Rider Cheer Team, Pep Band and the Rider Promo Team! Doors open at 1:30 p.m. Space is limited so come early.

Rider Nation is the heart and soul of this organization and plays a crucial role in our on-field success at home as the 13th Fan. To help Rider Nation get loud this week, the first 15,000 fans through the gates will receive BEL13VE Banner Bangers!

Turn it up with live music on the south concourse all afternoon long. Saskatchewan's own DJ Blenz will be spinning during pre-game to get the party started.

At halftime, head over to the south concourse stage for a high energy, hair metal performance by IKONS, North America's hottest KISS tribute band!

$5 pre-game beer continues! The $5 Happy Hour special will apply exclusively in-stadium to 355 ml cans of Coors Light, Pilsner, and Heineken 0.0 (non-alcoholic) and run for one hour starting 90 minutes prior to kickoff and cutting off 30 minutes before kickoff. Keep an eye on the SaskTel MaxTron, which will count down Happy Hour all through the pre-game, so you don't miss out!

If you plan to enjoy alcoholic beverages, remember to arrange a safe, sober ride home from Mosaic Stadium, with several available options, including sober drivers, Rider Transit, cabs, and ride-sharing services.

Reminders for the game

Your phone is your ticket! Don't forget to download the Rider App, powered by SaskTel, on to your smartphone and have your digital tickets ready before you come to Mosaic Stadium.We promise it's easy, but we created a tutorial videohere andhavea complete FAQ andwrittentutorial atRiderville.com, just in case!

In transit? Rider Transit presented by WorkSafe Saskatchewan is available to get you to Mosaic Stadium safely and easily! Free bus transit is available from various locations across the city including SouthlandMall, University of Regina, the Turvey Centre, Victoria Avenue and ScarthStreet. With construction on Dewdney Avenue, the Warehouse District stops will be at 6th Avenue and Rose Street and 8th Avenue and Scarth Street. Buses run starting 1 hour and 45 minutes before a Rider game. The last bus departs each location 30 minutes before kickoff. Buses will return to the drop-off locations at the start of the 4th quarter and continue to shuttle until 75 minutes after the game has ended.

Please do NOT bring large purses, backpacks, or camera bags as they are prohibited. There is a clear bag policy for all Saskatchewan Roughrider games. Each fan, including children,can bring in one clear bag sized 12 x 6 x 12 or smaller.More details on the clear bag policy can be foundhere.

Bike Valet! Whether youarrive atthe stadium on four wheels or two, there are options available!The bike valet opens at 2:30 p.m. on game day and is staffed by volunteers through REAL. The bikes are inside a fenced compound that ismonitoredthroughout its hours of operation.Please note that your bike must be picked up within one hour after the game ends. The bike valet is located by the South-West exterior of the stadium by Young's Equipment Gate 1.

Western Semi-Final Playoff Game

For only the fourth time in Roughriders history, the Green and White proudly boasts nine All-CFL divisional nominations-the most in the Western Division-and three Western Division Award Finalists. Don't miss this (all) star-studded Roughriders squad going all out this Saturday for their last game on home turf this year!

CFL Head Coach of the Year nominee Corey Mace has made an unforgettable impact in his debut season, guiding the Roughriders to a second-place regular season finish and their first home playoff game since 2021. Since stepping into the role in November 2023, Mace has built a Roughriders team that Saskatchewan can rally behind, closing the regular season with a strong 9-8-1 record.

As defensive coordinator, Mace is responsible for crafting a top-ranked defence that leads the league in several statistical categories, such as opposition rushing yards allowed (80.3), opposition turnovers (49), turnover ratio (+26), forced fumbles (17), and fumbles recovered (14).

In only his first year leading the program, Mace coached eight Roughriders to Western Division All-CFL honours, including Trevor Harris, Samuel Emilus, Logan Ferland, Micah Johnson, Jameer Thurman, C.J. Reavis, Rolan Milligan Jr. (two), and Marcus Sayles.

Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman nominee Logan Ferland has set the standard for versatility and grit on the Roughriders' offensive line. The Saskatchewan native started all 18 regular season games in 2024, filling in at every position except left guard. Whether starting at right guard, stepping in at right tackle, or leading from the center position, Ferland's adaptability has anchored an offensive line that allowed just 35 sacks while leading all playoff-bound Western Division teams in points scored (453), offensive touchdowns (27), and passer efficiency (98.1).

Expect big tackles and game-changing plays from CFL Most Outstanding Defensive Player finalist Rolan Milligan Jr., a cornerstone of this Roughriders defence and a game-changing force on special teams. Known for his ball-hawking abilities and relentless play style, Milligan Jr. has made 111 defensive plays this season, ranking fifth in the CFL and first among non-linebackers. He leads the league with eight interceptions and has ten pass knock-downs, the fourth-most in the CFL. Milligan Jr. has also recorded 71 tackles, including two for a loss. In addition to his nomination as MODP, Pro Football Focus recognized him as a top defensive back in Weeks 1, 5, and 17, solidifying his reputation as one of the league's toughest defenders.

