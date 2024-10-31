Brammer and Sayles fined
October 31, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release
TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) has announced:
Saskatchewan offensive lineman Jacob Brammer has been fined for delivering a late unnecessary hit on Calgary defensive back Bailey Devine-Scott.
Saskatchewan defensive back Marcus Sayles has been fined for making low contact with both Calgary wide receiver Reggie Begelton and running back Dedrick Mills.
As per league policy, the amounts of the fines were not disclosed.
