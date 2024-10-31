Mitchell & Bridges Named Finalists for CFL Awards

October 31, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Canadian Football League unveiled league award finalists today, including Tiger-Cats quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, who is up for the Most Outstanding Player award and receiver Shemar Bridges, who was nominated for the Most Outstanding Rookie award.

This is Mitchell's fourth divisional Most Outstanding Player award in his career (2015, 2016, 2018, 2024) after earning his fourth divisional All-CFL nomination earlier this week. The Katy, Texas native led the CFL in completions (420), passing yards (5,451) and passing touchdowns (32), while setting new Tiger-Cats franchise records for completions and passing yards. The 34-year-old is looking for his third Most Outstanding Player award, previously earning the honours in 2016 and 2018.

Mitchell becomes the 14th player in club history to be named the East Division Most Outstanding Player.

Bridges, who earned East Division All-CFL honours earlier this week, established a new franchise record for receptions by a first-year player (83) surpassing the mark previously set by Jalen Saunders (76) in 2017. The Jacksonville, Florida native started 15 games in his debut season, leading the club in receptions while adding 933 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns. The rookie receiver ranks second in receptions and sixth in receiving yards amongst the East Division's leaders.

Bridges is the 13th player in Tiger-Cats history to receive East Division Most Outstanding Rookie status.

The winners will be announced at the sold-out CFL Awards, presented by Securian Canada, on Thursday, November 14 during the 2024 Grey Cup Festival. The evening ceremony honours the top performers across seven categories as voted by the national and local members of the Football Reporters of Canada, and the league's nine head coaches. This season's recipients of the Jake Gaudaur Veterans' Award and the Tom Pate Memorial Award will also be recognized. Viewers can tune in to the event via the league's livestreaming platform, CFL+.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from October 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.