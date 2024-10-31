Beverette, Adeyemi-Berglund and Maas Nominated for Awards

October 31, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Canadian Football League announced its finalists for the year-end Most Outstanding Player Awards and their Coach of the Year Finalists on Thursday.

Linebacker Tyrice Beverette (Most Outstanding Defensive), Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund (Most Outstanding Canadian) and head coach Jason Mass (Coach of the Year) were nominated for awards.

Tyrice Beverette - Linebacker (Most Outstanding defensive)

Beverette started all 18 games this season. He ranks first in the league with 137 defensive plays and fourth in the CFL with 102 defensive tackles. The 29-year-old led the CFL with four forced fumbles, while also intercepting two passes and recording five sacks.

Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund - (Most Outstanding Canadian)

The 28-year-old had an outstanding first season with the Alouettes, starting in 17 regular-season games. The Southeastern Louisiana University alum recorded 36 defensive tackles and five on special teams. He also added a team-high seven sacks and forced one fumble. He also led the CFL with nine tackles for loss.

Jason Maas - (Coach of the Year)

The head coach of the Alouettes led the team to a record of 12 wins, 5 losses, and 1 tie, securing first place in the East and earning a spot in the division final. This is the first time since 2009 that the Alouettes have finished at the top of the CFL standings. This is the first time the Als will host the East Division Final since 2012.

The winners will be revealed at the CFL gala, which will take place in B.C. on Thursday, November 14, during the Grey Cup festivities.

The award recipients were selected by voting members of theFootball Reporters of Canada (FRC) and CFL head coaches.

