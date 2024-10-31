Ryan Hunter & Janarion Grant Named Finalists for CFL Awards

October 31, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

TORONTO - The Canadian Football League announced today that Canadian offensive lineman Ryan Hunter and American return specialist Janarion Grant have been named as finalists for their respective year-end awards, Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman and Most Outstanding Special Teams Player.

The CFL Awards Show will take place during Grey Cup week in Vancouver on November 14, 2024.

Ryan Hunter

Hunter earns his first East Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman award a day after capturing his second consecutive East All-CFL nomination. The 2023 All-CFL player has solidified an offensive line helping clear lanes for the league's second-leading rushing unit at 121.3 yards per game. The Bowling Green product has started all 18 games this season and aided an offense that sits atop the CFL averaging 28.6 points per game. He has started multiple games at guard and tackle in 2024.

Janarion Grant

Grant ranks first in the CFL in punt return yards (989), punt return average (14.8), and punt return touchdowns (3), sits second in kick return average (24.4), and fourth in kick return yards (1,000). He also ran back a 103-yard kick return for a touchdown. The Rutgers product has had the fifth-best punt return season in Argos history. This is Grant's second time being his team's nominee for the award but his first time being a Division winner of the award. Grant is a two-time Division All-CFL player.

