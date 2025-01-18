Sea Wolves Score Early, But Can't Stop Prowlers Surge 5-1

January 18, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Sea Wolves make their second trip to Port Huron to take on the Prowlers this weekend as the teams play games 3 and 4 of a five game set. Port Huron took on a half roster in games one and two of the series and won both games, the first in overtime. Mississippi looks to take positives from the first two games and with their coach standing behind the bench look to get back even.

Mississippi came out attacking and just twenty seconds into the game Don Carter Jr flipped a pass ahead for Bradley Richardson, but Valtteri Nousiainen came out of his net to play the puck and sent it right onto the stick of Lucas Piekarczyk who took two strides and fired it behind Nousiainen for the 1-0 lead.

Port Huron has found ways to come back throughout the season and tonight was no different despite giving up the early goal the second period saw plenty of chances for the Prowlers as on a 5 on 3 opportunity Reginald Millette pinched in from the blue line and ripped one past Ed Coffey to tie the game at one 17:33 into the second frame. 1:07 later a misplay by the Sea Wolves defensively gave another chance to Stefan Diezi who put the puck behind Coffey to give Port Huron a 2-1 lead.

The third period turned out to be a struggle for the Sea Wolves as Port Huron netted a pair from Alex Johnson and a second of the season from Isiah Parris while allowing nothing for Mississippi to hold onto.

Coffey stopped 29 of 34 in the loss.

The Sea Wolves are right back to action tomorrow night against this Prowlers at 6:05 pm ET. Follow along on Youtube!

