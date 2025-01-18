4-Goal 3rd Seals It for Binghamton

BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears stormed back in a big way to defeat the Watertown Wolves 4-2 on Saturday night. Josh Fletcher scored the game-winning goal late in the third period and CJ Stubbs extended his goal streak to six-straight games.

On First Responders Night at the arena, neither was able to convert in the opening period. Watertown had the only power play in the frame but failed to convert. Binghamton had 20 shots on goal to start the contest, but the teams went into the room still searching for the first goal.

It wasn't until Trevor Neumann started the scoring at 7:24 that the game had a goal. For the second-straight night, Watertown got the opening tally. Anton Borodkin made 34 saves in the first two periods, as the Wolves had the advantage 1-0 going into the third.

Watertown was back on the power play in the third, but Binghamton was the team to light the lamp. Kyle Stephan blocked a shot and passed it up to a breaking CJ Stubbs who buried his chance, tying the game at 1-1. Stubbs goal also extended his streak to goals in six-straight. Time was rapidly approaching 0:00, then CJ Stubbs was able to score again, giving the Black Bears a lead for the first time with 4:06 left. The Wolves, however, did not go away. A 2-on-1 developed, and Carter Thorton found the tying goal with 2:43 remaining.

The scoring didn't stop there...

It appeared the game was destined for overtime, but the third line had different plans. Josh Fletcher crashed the net off a Cam Clark rebound, and scored his first goal of the season, giving Binghamton another lead. The Wolves got the puck into the offensive zone, but Clark was able to steal it and cashed-in the breakaway goal to seal the deal. Binghamton wins 4-2, and scores all four goals in the third period.

