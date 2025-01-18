Fetterly Drives Prowlers to Fifth-Straight Win

The Port Huron Prowlers won their fifth-straight game as they defeated the Mississippi Sea Wolves 4-2 at McMorran Place. With the win and Watertown's loss tonight, Port Huron moves into second in the Empire Division.

"The guys are coming together," said Prowlers captain Austin Fetterly. "The chemistry with all the lines has been clicking and it shows in the last few games. The room is feeling pretty light right now and we're a tight knit group which is what we need to drive us forward."

For the third time in four meetings this season, Mississippi scored within the first 61 seconds. Ross Bartlett found Philip Wong this time and it was a quick 1-0 lead for the visitors.

The Prowlers responded quickly as Jamie Bucell found a spot to tuck the puck short side on Samuel Best. That tied score carried late into the second.

With under three minutes left in the middle frame, Tucker Scantlebury got a two-on-one chance and found Fetterly on the back side who tapped home his 10th of the season.

Port Huron clung to that lead into the final minutes of the game. The Sea Wolves appeared to tie the game with a power play goal from Tanner Coleman, but someone on the Mississippi bench threw a stick onto the ice out of frustration during the play so it was taken off the board.

The Sea Wolves incurred a couple of penalties after the review and the Prowlers ended up on a power play. Matt Graham scored a five-on-three goal shortly after to put the game out of reach. He then hit the empty net to reach 499 career points.

Sam Turner scored with 10 seconds left for Mississippi.

The line of Fetterly, Bucell and Scantlebury each recorded two points with the Port Huron captain earning a Gordie Howe hat trick (goal, assist and fight). Yoshihiro Kuroiwa got his second win in as many starts with a 25-save effort.

"They make the game easy," Fetterly said of his linemates. "They're not just smart, they're the hardest workers on the ice... Their passion drives their game and it's something I really appreciate playing with them."

Best stopped 30 shots in the loss.

The Prowlers turn their attention to the Motor City Rockers for a home and home on Jan. 24 and 25. Tickets for the Saturday game are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

