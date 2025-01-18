McCollum's Second Career Shutout Powers Hat Tricks to Weekend Sweep

January 18, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

DANBURY - Conor McCollum registered his second career shutout, Dylan Hullaby scored the game-winning goal in the second period, and the Hat Tricks defeated the Motor City Rockers, 1-0, at the Danbury Ice Arena on Saturday.

McCollum stopped 44 shots and Hullaby logged his first Hat Tricks goal in his second game to lift the Hat Tricks to their third weekend sweep of the season and first shutout since their 4-0 home victory against Port Huron on Dec. 23, 2023. Danbury took the season series over the Rockers, 4-3.

Hullaby and Noah Robinson connected on an odd-man rush to lift Danbury ahead at 6:53 of the second. Hullaby notched his second point with the club since arriving via trade from Monroe on Monday.

A penalty shot was awarded to Motor City's Cody Oakes, who was replaced by Eli Rivers due to injury 5:08 into the second. Rivers failed to convert through the five-hole, however, as McCollum stymied Danbury's first opponent penalty shot since Jan. 28, 2022, when Carolina's Dan Martin attempted.

Conversely to their 6-1 home win on Friday, the Hat Tricks started slowly without many sustained trips in the offensive zone through the game's first 26 minutes. But Hullaby's snipe in the middle frame was the only one needed to nudge Danbury to within four points of Watertown for third place in the Empire Division.

McCollum won in consecutive starts for the third time this season and earned first-star recognition.

Up next, the Hat Tricks take on Watertown on the road on Friday for the start of a home-and-home with the Wolves. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

