Birds Outbattle Bobcats 4-1

January 18, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - After the Blue Ridge Bobcats dished out a dominant 4-2 defensively minded victory the previous night in Winston-Salem, the Carolina Thunderbirds returned the favor in a 4-1 victory before a crowd of 1,771 at Hitachi Energy Arena.

Former Bobcat Dimitri Selyutin opened the scoring with his first goal with Carolina less than seven minutes in to put the Thunderbirds on the board first. The very next shift, Blue Ridge answered in the form of a power net drive from Vladislav Vlasov, whose second goal in as many nights tied the game at 1.

From there, the 'Birds battened down the hatched on the Bobcats and greatly limited their scoring chances throughout the contest. Nate Keeley's shorthanded goal late in the first served as the game winner. Ahead 2-1 after 1, Carolina withstood the few charges the Bobcats were able to mount, adding another from Keeley early in the third and an empty netter from Zach White to seal the deal.

The Bobcats are back in action next week in Monroe, LA at the Monroe Civic Center to take on the Moccasins. Both games are slated for an 8PM EST puck drop, with the Wilderness Mountain Water Company Pregame Show on BobcatsTV and 96.5 "WCGX" The Cat.

