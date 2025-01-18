Sea Wolves Can't Find Footing in Snake Pit, 4-0

January 18, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Mississippi Sea Wolves News Release







The Sea Wolves came into Saturday night looking for a chance to secure back to back wins for the first time this season. After a hard fought back and forth contest Friday night both squads were looking for retribution on Saturday as the game began.

In a repeat of the previous night Monroe started scoring early as Blake Anderson took advantage of an in zone faceoff to fire it right past Sam Best and give the Moccasins a 1-0 lead just 3:35 into the game. Monroe gave up a couple of power plays to the Sea Wolves, but on their first attempt of the night the Moccasins found twine as Corey Cunningham came out from behind the net and tucked one behind Best for a 2-0 lead 18:04 into the first period.

Monroe continued scoring early as 2:40 into the second frame Kalle Koivuniemi skated out from the corner and found room behind Best to make it 3-0. This ended Sam's night and Ed Coffey returned to play. Coffey stood tall until the 14:22 mark as Anderson put home his second of the night for 4-0 lead.

Best stopped 16 of 19 shots in the loss, while Coffey stopped 26 of 27.

The Sea Wolves head for Port Huron next week for a two game set. Follow along on Youtube.

