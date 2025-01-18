Zydeco Dominate Dashers 8-2: Game One Highlights and Playoff Implications

January 18, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

The Zydeco head up to Danville to kick off a four-game two-weekend stint against the Dashers.

The game started with the Zydeco as Kevin Zabad was able to net one home making it 1-0 for Baton Rouge on the Power Play. Danville would answer in kind as Nikolai Salov would tie the game shorthanded. But 10 minutes later Chris Ciolek would net one past Wahlgren getting the 2-1 lead and that would be where things lie after 20 minutes. Danville would kick off the second period as Quinn O'Reilly would tie the game 2-2. On the Power Play Aaron Shahin would make it 3-2 and would be the inevitable game winner as the Zydeco would go on to score 5 straight thanks to Shane Haggerty, Narek Aleksanyan, who got his first goal in nine games, and Jake Cox who earned the third hattrick in Zydeco history. Last hattrick being credited to Elijah Wilson back on November 27th against the River Dragons. Zydeco would win 8-2 against the Dashers.

Winning goaltender Bailey Stevens earns his 6th win of the season after saving 31/33 for a 2% of a 0.939 improving his record to 6-1-0-2.

On the other side losing goaltender Oscar Wahlgren faced nearly 50 shots in the game saving 40/48 for a s% of a .833, his record falls to 0-10-0-1.

Next up for the Zydeco they will be back at it again tomorrow night against the Dashers in game 2 of 4 against the Dashers on this road trip. They'll link up next weekend in Topeka, KS as well.

Zydeco tightens up the playoff race with a win tonight as they earn their 51st point of the season, tying the River Dragons and only one point behind the Carolina Thunderbirds.

