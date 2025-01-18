Lobsters Beat Moccasins 7-2

January 18, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

ATHENS, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Monroe Moccasins 7-2 Friday night in the Monroe Civic Center, thanks to a hat trick that took Kayson Gallant a little more than five minutes to score.

Orca Wiesblatt wasted no time making his return to the ice known, scoring on a deflection just 34 seconds into the game.

The Moccasins formulated a quick response through Scott Coash, who redirected a Kyle Heitnzer shot from close range.

Garrett Milan bookended the period with a wrister that went bardown past Markus Ekholm-Rosen and the Rock Lobsters never looked back from there.

Only one goal was scored in the second period, a wicked backhander for Wiesblatt's second of the game with nine seconds before the second intermission.

With penalties and goals, the third period got away from both the officials and the Moccasins.

Gallant scored two goals in a matter of 13 seconds before finishing off his natural hat trick five minutes later to make it 6-2

In between the Canadian's second and third, was Coash's second tally of the night.

The Rock Lobster captain got in on the fun, as Carter Shinkaruk slapped a shot through the five-hole of Ekholm Rosen to put the cherry on top of a dominant Athens performance.

Josh Rosenzweig continued his stellar play in Monroe this season, stopping 33 shots on the night.

The Athens Rock Lobsters (17-3-2, 45 pts) return to Monroe Civic Center tomorrow night to finish off the two-game set against the Moccasins. Puck drops at 8:00 p.m. EST.

