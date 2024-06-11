Sea Dogs to Host Deaf & Hard of Hearing Awareness Night on June 19

Portland, Maine - In response to the tragic shooting On October 25, 2023, in Lewiston, Maine, where Maine's Deaf community was greatly affected, the Portland Sea Dogs in conjunction with the Pine Tree Society and the Maine Association of the Deaf will host Deaf & Hard of Hearing Awareness Night, presented by Yarmouth Audiology, on to grieve, honor, and fundraise for those affected on Wednesday, June 19th when the Sea Dogs host the Richmond Flying Squirrels at 6:00 PM.

The Sea Dogs will wear specially designed jerseys that replace the traditional Sea Dogs script with American Sign Language (ASL). The jerseys will be auctioned off after the game to benefit the Pine Tree Camp's Dirigo Experience.

Pine Tree Camp's Dirigo Experience brings Maine's Deaf and hard-of-hearing youth together at Pine Tree Camp for unique opportunities year-round. Most Deaf youth have never had the chance to meet another Deaf person their own age. The Dirigo Experience breaks that cycle by providing students the chance to make new friends and develop a greater sense of self-esteem through trying new things with peers.

The camp was established by Pine Tree Society's Director of Interpreting Services Joshua Seal, who was tragically killed in the Lewiston tragedy. His son Jayson will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

To enhance the fan experience and to create an inclusive experience for members of the deaf community, sign language interpreters will be located on top of the third base dugout throughout the game. Interpreters will also be available at Guest Services and concession stands to assist fans with any questions or concerns. Fans requiring interpreter services can purchase tickets in specially designated sections 211 and 212, where interpreter services will be available. Tickets are available at seadogs.com or by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500.

Gates will open at 4:30 PM for the 6:00 PM game against the Richmond Flying Squirrels (Giants).

The Governor Baxter School for the Deaf Middle School will perform the National Anthem.

The first 1,000 fans to enter the ballpark will receive a William Hoy baseball card. Hoy was one of the best deaf players to play Major League Baseball and he inspired the use of baseball signals that we still use today.

The Sea Dogs have also created a special line of ASL Sea Dogs merchandise including hats and t-shirts, which are available online at seadogs.com and the Sea Dogs United Healthcare Souvenir Store at Hadlock Field.

The Sea Dogs return home for a six-game homestand June 18-23 against the Richmond Flying Squirrels. Other highlights of the homestand include Julia Gagnon performing the National Anthem on June 18th, Slugger Piggy Bank Giveaway (first 1,000 fans) on June 18th, Margaritaville Night and Bark in the Park on June 20th, and Fireworks on June 21st.

