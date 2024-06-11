Sea Dogs Open Series with 9-5 Win Over Fightins

Reading, Pennsylvania - The Portland Sea Dogs (32-26) win series opener with 9-5 win over the Reading Fightin Phils (25-33) on Tuesday night.

Roman Anthony extended a six-game hit streak after going three-five with a pair of doubles.The three-hit day for Anthony is a season-high and also extended a fifteen-game on-base streak. Kristian Campbell extended a seven-game hit streak going four-for-five to tie a season-high for hits in a game. Alex Binelas went four-for-five with four RBI to tie a career-high in each category.

Portland took a 3-0 lead in the first inning after an RBI double from Campbell (3) along with a two-run single from Binelas. Reading countered in the home half with a single from Carlos De La Cruz but answered with two more runs in the top of the sixth when a two-run single from Campbell would extend a 5-1 lead.

Reading homered twice in the fifth inning after a pair of solo shots from Cade Fergus and De La Cruz. The Sea Dogs responded yet again, scoring three in the top of the seventh. A two-run shot from Binelas would highlight the inning and mark his second of the season.

Robert Moore doubled in the eighth inning to drive in a run but Tyler Miller doubled (3) in the top of the ninth to extend a 9-4 lead. De La Cruz homered for the second time on the night in the bottom of the ninth inning. Another solo shot to center field had Reading threatening but Portland took the opener, 9-5.

RHP Jacob Webb (5-1, 3.93 ERA) earned the win after 2.2 scoreless innings allowing one hit while striking out one. He did not issue a walk. RHP Konnor Ash (0-2, 2.90 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 2.1 innings allowing three runs on three hits while walking three and striking out one.

The Sea Dogs return to FirstEnergy Stadium, tomorrow, June 12th, 2024 for game two of a six-game series with the Reading Fightin Phils. First pitch for game two is slated for 7:00pm. Portland will start RHP Hunter Dobbins (3-1, 4.34 ERA) while Reading will give the ball to LHP Lachlan Wells (2-3, 3.99 ERA).

