Yard Goats to Play as Connecticut Yard Goats on September 6th

June 11, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced that it will play as the Connecticut Yard Goats on Friday, September 6th (7:10 PM) for its game against the Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates affiliate) at Dunkin' Park. The Yard Goats will wear specially designed uniforms with the State of Connecticut colors of blue and white including the new Connecticut C+T state logo and state flag on the sleeves.

The Hartford Yard Goats in partnership with the State of Connecticut are promoting the state's identity as makers, creators, innovators, and entrepreneurs, including our workplaces, communities and culture. Several of Connecticut's favorite establishments will be on hand to celebrate "Make It Here" Night at Dunkin' Park. The Connecticut Yard Goats will be raffling off Jersey #89 signed by Governor Ned Lamont, representing the governor serving as the 89th leader of Connecticut, with proceeds benefiting Connecticut Foodshare.

"Connecticut loves the Yard Goats and the Yard Goats love Connecticut," said Governor Ned Lamont. "This is going to be a blast as we celebrate all the things that make our small and mighty state great - sports, food, creativity, culture, and most important, our people. I can't wait to see everyone on September 6th at the game!"

"Connecticut has a rich history, and is a wonderful place to raise a family, do business, and be part of the community," Yard Goats President Tim Restall said. "We feel it is important to showcase the Nutmeg State and all that it has to offer, and want to thank the Connecticut Office of Tourism for being our partner, and Minor League Baseball for allowing us to rebrand for this event. We are so fortunate to have some of the best communities, public K-12 and universities, sports, and cultural attractions in our state. This small and mighty state has great access and offers something for everyone. Connecticut also happens to be a great place to work and do business, and these community partners will also be highlighted. Finally, Connecticut has been recognized as the Foodie Capital of New England so we'll be rolling out some Connecticut favorite food items for our fans to enjoy that night."

