Zach Kokoska Blasts Pinch-Hit Walk-Off Home Run To Give Yard Goats A 4-3 Victory

June 11, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford CT - Zach Kokoska belted a pinch-hit walk-off two-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning to give the Yard Goats a 4-3 victory over the Akron RubberDucks on Tuesday night at Dunkin' Park. The outfielder cranked his team-leading ninth homer into the left center field seats helping Hartford to the victory in the first game of the six-game series. The Yard Goats' offense persevered, scoring all four runs in the last three innings. Yard Goats pitcher Collin Baumgartner came into the game in the ninth inning, retiring three straight batters with two strikeouts to go along with it, giving up no runs on no hits.

The Yard Goats remain in second place in the Eastern League Northeast Division, one half-game back behind the Portland Sea Dogs with only eleven games remaining in the first half of the season.

The RubberDucks struck first in the top of the fourth when C.J. Kayfus singled on a line drive off righty Connor Van Scoyoc that ricocheted off the wall down the right-field line to bring Nate Furman around from first to score making it 1-0. Kayfus was thrown out at second trying to dig for extra bases.

In the sixth inning, Akron second baseman Milan Tolentino came home on a wild pitch that got past Hartford catcher Braxton Fulford to extend the lead to 2-0. Yordys Valdes picked up an RBI on a fielder's choice that scored Dayan Frias from third to make it a 3-0 game.

The Yard Goats' offense came through in the bottom of the seventh inning when Bladimir Restituyo singled to right field for an RBI bringing home Sterling Thompson from second.

Hartford's Warming Bernabel picked up an RBI double on a drive to left field that brought home shortstop Ryan Ritter to make it 3-2.

In the ninth inning with one out Kyle Datres reached second base on a fielding and throwing error on the same play. Cristopher Navarro pinch ran for Datres at second base. Zach Kokoska followed with a pinch-hit two-run homer to end the game. It was the Yard Goats first pinch-hit home since Colorado Rockies center fielder Brenton Doyle did it on May 19, 2022 at Bowie and the first one at Dunkin' Park since June 5, 2021 by Manny Melendez.

