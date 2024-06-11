June 11, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

June 11, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SERIES FINALE WIN, SERIES SPLIT The Portland Sea Dogs split the series with the Akron RubberDucks after a 9-7 finale win in front of the fifth sold out crowd at Hadlock Field. Roman Anthony crushed his second homer of the series and fifth of the season. Anthony went two-for-four to extend a fourteen-game on-base streak while Marcelo Mayer (1-3) extended a thirteen-game on-base streak. Robert Kwiatkowski earned his seventh winning decvsiion which now ties for the most in Double-A. Felix Cepeda eanred his Double-A leading eleventh save. Akron took 1-0 lead in the top of the second inning after a single from Micael Ramirez drove in a run. Portland countered with seven runs scoring in the bottom of the second to take a six-run lead. Elih Marrero singled to center to tie the game before a two-run triple from Tyler McDonough (1) gave Portland a 3-1 lead. A single from Anthony along with a two-run double from Kristian Campbell (2) would tack on three more. A single from Eddinson Paulino drove in Campbell to capitaloze a seven-run inning. Akron challenged ultimately tying it up at seven in the top of the fifth inning. A bases-clearding triple from Nate Furman along with a wild pitch would tie the game. Portland pulled away in the bottom of the sixth with an RBI double from Alex Binelas (5) before a leadoff solo shot from Anthony in the bottom of the seventh (5) would ensure a 9-7 finale win.

SEA DOGS STREAKS Roman Anthony enters today riding a fourteen-game on-base streak along with a six-game hit streak. Across his last six games, Anthony is hitting .421 (8-19) with seven runs, four doubles, two homers, four RBI, one walk, one strikeout, and one stolen base along with a .500 OBP.CMarcelo Mayer also enters today riding a thirteen-game on-base streak. Across his last thirteen games, Mayer has recorded a .326 average (14-43) with four doubles, two homers, eight RBI, twelve walks, nine strikeouts, and three stolen bases. Kristian Campbell also enters today riding a six-game hit streak. Across his first six games in Double-A, Campbell is hitting .348 (8-23) with four runs, two doubles, one triple, three RBI, four walks, two strikeouts, and one stolen base.

TITLES ON TITLES FOR TEEL Minor League Baseball announced that Kyle Teel has won Eastern League Player of the Month honors. On the month, Teel slashed.357/.443/.560 and led the league in average (.357), RBI (22) and OPS (1.003). He was third in doubles (eight), on-base percentage (.443) and slugging percentage (.560) and was fourth in hits (30).

CAMPBELL JOINS THE CREW, COLLECTS MILB HONORS Kristian Campbell earned a promotion prior to the series with Akron after hitting .306 with 13 2B, 8 HR, 25 RBI, and 3 SB in fourty games with High-A Greenville this season. MILB also announced that Campbell was named the South Atlantic League Player of the Month. With the Greenville Drive, Campbell batted .371/.467/.663 and led the league in average (.371) and OPS (1.130). He was second in on-base percentage (.467) and slugging percentage (.663) and third in hits (33), home runs (six), total bases (59) and fourth in runs (20). He recorded 10 multi-hit games prior to his promotion this month.

RECAPPING READING This week will mark the third of four series against Reading this season. Ahead of the series opener, Portland own a 9-3 record against the Fightin Phils. Portland took four of six in the first road series against Reading on April 9th-14th while taking five of six in a series at Hadlock Field from April 30th-May 5th. Collectively, Portland has hit .262 against Reading pitching so far with twenty-four doubles, two triples, and fifteen homers. In comparison, Reading has hit .206 against Portland pitching with eleven doubles and eight homers across twelve total games this season. Portland owns a 3.49 team ERA against Reading while Reading owns a 6.44 ERA against the 'Dogs.

PROMISING PROSPECTS IN PORTLAND The top three prospects in Boston's system (according to MLB.com) will begin the season in Portland with Marcelo Mayer (1), Roman Anthony (2), and Kyle Teel (3) headling the Opening Day Roster. In total, the current Sea Dogs roster boasts eleven of Boston's Top 30 Prospects according to MLB. com with Wikelman Gonzalez (5), Nick Yorke (6), Luis Perales (9), Blaze Jordan (19), Eddinson Paulino (22), Hunter Dobbins (25), Angel Bastardo (26), and Kristian Campbell (30) completing the group.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY: June 11, 2005 - Jonathan Papelbon fanned 12 batters in eight shutout innings and combined with five Sea Dogs to strike out a franchise-record 23 batters. The Sea Dogs fell to Bowie 2-1 in 14 innings.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Isaac Coffey will have the start in the series opener. Coffey last pitched on June 4th against Akron at Hadlock Field where he tossed 5.0 innings allowing three runs on three hits while walking three and striking out seven. Both of his winning decisions have come in his two most recent starts. Today will mark his third start against Reading this season.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.