Sea Dogs Split Series with 3-2 Win over RubberDucks

June 13, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - Powerful pitching propels the Portland Sea Dogs to 3-2 victory over the Akron RubberDucks on Sunday afternoon. With the series split, Portland remains in first place of the Northeast Division with a 35-22 record.

Tyler Dearden and Nathan Hickey blast home runs to combine for Portland's runs while Ryan Fernandez and Luis Guererro combine for a perfect 3.0 innings of relief in Sunday's win.

Dearden blasted a solo home run to the batter's eye to record his second home run of the season and put Portland on top, 1-0 in the bottom of the third.

Hickey launched a two-run home run to the batter's eye in the top of the fourth to bring Niko Kavadas in to score. With his fourth home run of the season, Portland continued to lead 3-0.

Akron plated two runs in the top of the fifth after a sacrifice fly from Petey Halpin along with an RBI single from Angel Martinez but Portland led 3-2.

Portland starter RHP Brian Van Belle (4-3, 2.81 ERA) earned the win after pitching 6.0 innings allowing two unearned runs on eight hits while walking one and striking out seven. The hold went to Fernandez after pitching 2.0 perfect innings while striking out four. The save was awarded to Guerrero (10) after pitching 1.0 perfect inning while walking one and striking out two. Akron starter RHP Hunter Stanley (2-5, 4.42 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 5.0 innings allowing three runs on four hits while walking one and striking out three.

The Sea Dogs hit the road to begin a six-game series against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies at Mirabito Stadium with game one scheduled for June 13, 2023. First pitch for game one is slated for 6:35pm.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.