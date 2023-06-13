Comeback Falls Short as Erie Pulls away

The Harrisburg Senators rallied from a 4-0 deficit to close within a run in the seventh but ultimately lost 7-3 to the Erie SeaWolves Tuesday afternoon at FNB Field. Erie scored three runs in the eighth inning on back-to-back home runs to break the game open. Earlier in the game, Trey Lipscomb hit his first Double-A home run for the Senators.

The Big Plays

In the eighth inning with one out and the score 4-3, Erie had a runner on first and Dillon Dingler at the plate. Dingler fouled off a pitch deep down the left field line then followed that with a two-run home run to straight away center field to give Erie 6-3 lead.

On Capitol Hill

Alemao Hernandez went six innings and allowed four runs on nine hits. Three of the runs came on one swing of the bat, a three-run home run by Diego Rincones. Lucas Knowles followed with a perfect inning. Malvin Pena lasted just one-third of an inning and allowed three runs on five straight hits. Evan Lee finished the game going the final 1.2 innings.

With the Gavel

Lipscomb homered which was the only extra base hit for the Senators Tuesday afternoon. JT Arruda, Blake Rutherford and Donovan Casey had the only other hits for the Senators.

Filibusters

With the loss, the Senators fell to 2-5 on their second 12-game homestand and three games behind Altoona... Harrisburg has allowed eight runs in the final three innings of their last two games, both losses... 3B Trey Lipscomb had 10 assists in the game and started two double-plays.

On the Docket

The Senators and Erie SeaWolves play game two of their six-game series Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at FNB Field. The game can be heard on CBS Sports Radio Stations 96.5 FM, 95.3 FM, and 1400 AM beginning at 6:15 p.m.

