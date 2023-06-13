Yard Goats Drop Opening Game of Road Trip

Reading, PA- Fueled by a ten-run fourth inning, the Reading Fightins defeated the Hartford Yard Goats 14-2 on Tuesday night at FirstEnergy Stadium in Reading, Pennsylvania. Reading blasted five home runs, including two by outfielder Ethan Wilson, and sent Hartford to a fifth consecutive loss. Victor Vargas pitched well over six innings to earn the win in the first game of a six-game series for the Philadelphia Phillies affiliate.

The Fightins took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on Ethan Wilson's two-run home run off Yard Goats starter Gabriel Hughes. Reading starter Victor Santos did not allow a hit until the fourth inning, and retired 11 of the first 13 batters faced. The righty picked up his first win while surrendering only one run on three hits in six innings.

The Yard Goats scored their first run of the game on a passed ball in the fourth inning, as Braxton Fulford came home as the ball bounced off catcher Cody Roberts' glove to make it a 2-1 game. However, this was as close as the Yard Goats would come to tying the game.

Reading constructed its first ten-run inning since April of 2012, and did it on nine hits, including two homers in the fourth inning. Matthew Kroon started the rally with a solo home run, and Cody Roberts' RBI single put the Fightins in front 4-1. With two outs, Reading put together five straight hits, as Johan Rojas came up with a two-run single to make it 6-1, Nick Podkul singled and Kroon belted a two run double and it was 8-1. Casey Martin followed with a two-RBI hit and Ethan Wilson finished the frame with a two-run homer to make it 12-1. Carlos De La Cruz and Podkul hit home runs in the fifth inning.

The Yard Goats continue their road trip against the Reading Fightin Phils on Wednesday night (7:00 PM) at FirstEnergy Stadium. The game will be broadcast on AM 1410, FM 100.9 and on the iheart radio app. The Yard Goats return home to Dunkin' Park next Tuesday (7:10 PM) to host the Erie SeaWolves.

