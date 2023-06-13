Curve Celebrate 200th Alumni in Franchise History to Reach MLB

June 13, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, PA - 2019 and 2022 Curve left-hander Joe Jacques became the 200th alumni in Altoona Curve franchise history to reach MLB on June 12 when he entered the game for the Boston Red Sox.

"In the midst of our 25th anniversary season, I congratulate each of the 200 Curve alumni on achieving their goal of playing major league baseball," said Curve GM Nate Bowen. "Over 25 years in Altoona we have been fortunate to have wonderful community support, namely from our extremely supportive Booster Club and we look forward to celebrating many our alumni's successes in MLB."

Since 1999, 149 players have suited up for Altoona and made their MLB debut with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Jacques becomes the 51st player in franchise history to make his MLB debut with another organization, joining 2022 C/OF Blake Sabol (San Francisco Giants), 2012-14/2023 INF Drew Maggi and 2019 RHP Cody Bolton to do so this season.

Twice in Altoona's franchise history the Pittsburgh Pirates have suited up a starting nine of all Curve alumni, doing so for the first time on September 12, 2018, and again on May 30, 2023. In 2018, Adam Frazier (2B), Starling Marte (CF), Josh Bell (1B), Jordan Luplow (RF), Kevin Kramer (3B), Pablo Reyes (LF), Kevin Newman (SS), Jacob Stallings (C), and Jameson Taillon (P) all suited up for the Pirates in a 4-3 win. The Pirates suited up an all-Curve alumni lineup again on May 30, 2023, with nine different Curve alumni on the field: Andrew McCutchen (RF), Tucupia Marcano (SS), Connor Joe (1B), Jack Suwinski (LF), Ke'Bryan Hayes (3B), Ji Hwan Bae (CF), Rodolfo Castro (2B), Jason Delay (c) and Josh Palacios (DH) started for the Pirates and 2022 Curve C/OF Blake Sabol went 2-for-3 with a walk for the Giants

The 2015 Curve have the most alumni in a single season reach MLB with 19 different players from that club make their way to a major league roster after their time in Altoona. The Curve had 13 players make their MLB debut in 2022, one shy of the franchise record for alumni debuts in the same season. Twice in franchise history (2016 and 2018) the Curve have had 14 alumni make their debut.

