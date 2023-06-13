Yankees OF Harrison Bader Scheduled to Rehab with Somerset on Wednesday, June 14

June 13, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release







Bridgewater, New Jersey - The New York Yankees are currently scheduling to have OF Harrison Bader commence an MLB rehab assignment with the Double-A Somerset Patriots on Wednesday, June 14 for their 6:35 p.m. game against the Altoona Curve (Pittsburgh Pirates) at TD Bank Ballpark.

Bader was placed on the 10-day injured list on May 30 with a right hamstring strain. On the season, Bader is hitting .267/.295/.511 with 14 runs, two triples, six home runs and 19 RBI in 26 games.

He previously rehabbed in Somerset this season on April 21 and April 23 after coming back from a left oblique strain. He hit the go-ahead RBI double in a 3-2 win on April 21, then continued his rehab in Triple-A Scranton/ Wilkes-Barre before returning to the Bronx.

Bader made his organizational debut for New York as a member of the Patriots in September of 2022. While with Somerset during the final week of the regular season, Bader played six games and slashed .286/.395/.524 with a home run, his first as a member of the Yankees organization. He also had four runs, four RBI and a stolen base.

After a slow finish to the regular season in New York, Bader became a 2022 playoff hero. In nine postseason games, he batted .333/.429/.833 (10-for-30) with eight runs, five home runs, six RBI and four walks. With his five home runs during the playoffs, he became just the fifth Yankee in franchise history to hit at least five homers in a single postseason, joining Giancarlo Stanton (6 HR in 2020), Alex Rodriguez (6 HR in 2009), Bernie Williams (6 HR in 1996) and Reggie Jackson (5 HR in 1977).

The Yankees acquired Bader in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals for LHP Jordan Montgomery on August 2, 2022. Prior to the trade, Bader slashed .256/.303/.673 with 35 runs, 63 hits, five home runs and 21 RBI in 72 games for the Cardinals. At the time of trade to the Yankees, Bader was on the injured list with right foot plantar fasciitis. Bader was drafted out of the University of Florida by the Cardinals in the third round of the 2015 MLB draft. He made his MLB debut on July 25, 2017 against the Colorado Rockies, where he went 1-for-4 in the game with a double for his first "Big League" hit. In 2021, the Bronxville, New York native set career-highs with a .267 average, 16 home runs and 50 RBI. Bader has an MLB career .246 average with 243 runs scored, 410 hits, 75 doubles, 13 triples, 58 home runs and 196 RBI in 563 games played with the Cardinals (2017-2022) and the Yankees (2022-present). The 2021 Gold Glove winner has appeared at all three outfield positions in his career, posting a .988 fielding percentage (1,154 TC, 14 E) with 26 assists.

Bader becomes the seventh MLB rehab assignment for Somerset this season and 30th overall since the Patriots became the Yankees Double-A affiliate in 2021.

