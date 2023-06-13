June 13, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

June 13, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Portland Sea Dogs News Release







SEA DOGS HOLD ON FOR SERIES WIN The Portland Sea Dogs held on to a 3-2 win over the Akron RubberDucks on Sunday afternoon at Hadlock Field. Dearden blasted a solo home run to the batter's eye to record his second home run of the season and put Portland on top, 1-0 in the bottom of the third. Hickey launched a two-run home run to the batter's eye in the top of the fourth to bring Niko Kavadas in to score. With his fourth home run of the season, Portland continued to lead 3-0. Akron plated two runs in the top of the fifth after a sacrifice fly from Petey Halpin along with an RBI single from Angel Martinez but Portland led 3-2.

THREE OF THE BEST The Sea Dogs have the three top base stealers in the Eastern League. Ceddanne Rafaela leads the way with 27 while Corey Rosier has the second most with 24 and Phillip Sikes has 23. As a team, Portland continues to lead Double-A with 120 stolen bases this season.

ON THE ROAD AGAIN Portland is on the road in Binghamton with six games against the Rumble Ponies. Nick Yorke has seen the greatest success on the road batting .350 with four doubles, three triples and three home runs. In five games away from Hadlock Field, Nathan Hickey is hitting .500 with three doubles and two home runs.

FAMILIAR FOES The Sea Dogs and Rumble Ponies met previously for the first series of the season in which Portland swept the three-game series at Hadlock Field. The Sea Dogs hit .280 across those three games while Portland's pitching staff held Binghamton to a .165 average. Corey Rosier hit .667 with two doubles and three RBI in two games while Nick Yorke hit .300 with a double and four walks in three games.

CLUTCH HITTING Chase Meidroth leads the Sea Dogs with a .353 batting average with runners in scoring position. Tyler Dearden is close behind with a .333 average and a double, triple and 10 RBI. Ceddanne Rafaela and Nick Yorke each are batting .333 with runners in scoring position. Rafaela has two doubles and a home run while Yorke has two doubles, two triples, three home runs and 24 RBI.

WHERE DO WE STAND Despite splitting the series with Akron last week, the Sea Dogs are still in first place with a 0.5 game lead over the second place Somerset Patriots. The New Hampshire Fisher Cats are in third place, 4.5 games behind Portland while the Binghamton Rumble Ponies are 6.5 games behind the Sea Dogs. The Rumble Ponies are currently on a three game winning streak.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY June 13, 2010 - Stephen Fife retired 18 of 21 batters over six scoreless frames, and Portland won in Akron 3-0. Fife sat down 16 of 17 over 5.1 IP until Miguel Perez and Jason Kipnis had singles in the sixth inning. Kipnis reached on a shortstop's error with one-out in the first inning.

ON THE MOUND RHP Sterling Sharp will take the mound tonight for the Sea Dogs. He last pitched on June 7th against the Akron RubberDucks. He tossed 4.0 innings allowing five earned runs on six hits while walking two and striking out three. Sharp gave up two home runs, tying season-high. The five earned runs also tied season-high. He has not faced the Rumble Ponies this season.

