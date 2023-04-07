Sea Dogs Silence Rumble Ponies

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs shut out the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 2-0 on Friday night at Hadlock Field securing the series win. The Sea Dogs improve to 2-0 on the season while the Rumble Ponies fall to 0-2.

Portland's starter Shane Drohan tossed 5.0 shutout innings allowing one walk while striking out five. Theo Denlinger, in his Red Sox organizational debut, pitched 2.0 perfect innings with three strikeouts. Brendan Nail tossed 1.1 innings with four strikeouts and Rio Gomez finished the game, recording the final two outs.

The Sea Dogs scored their first run in the bottom of the fifth inning. Elih Marrero drew a lead-off walk then advanced to second on a single by Nick Yorke. Ceddanne Rafaela hit a groundball to the second baseman who tossed the ball to the shortstop to attempt the double play. However, the shortstop, Mateo Gil overthrew the ball to first base and Marrero was able to score and Portland led, 1-0.

Corey Rosier drove Christian Koss home in the bottom of the sixth inning with an RBI single to center field, extending Portland's lead, 2-0.

The Sea Dogs attempt the series sweep tomorrow, April 8th at 1:00pm at Hadlock Field. RHP CJ Liu will make his first start of 2023 for Portland while Binghamton will send RHP Junior Santos to the mound.

