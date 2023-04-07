Long Ball, Late Runs and Labaut Guide the Ducks Past SeaWolves 6-4

Summary

The Akron RubberDucks offense comes alive in the middle innings to back strong relief pitching in a 6-4 victory over the Erie SeaWolves on Friday night at Canal Park.

Turning Point

After Erie retook the lead in the top of the sixth, Akron answered back with two outs. Aaron Bracho launched a two-run home run into the Cutwater Tiki Terrace to tie the game at 4-4. Petey Halpin followed the homer with a hustle double before advancing to third on a balk and coming home on a wild pitch to give the RubberDucks the 5-4 lead.

Mound Presence

Ross Carver got the start for Akron and had a strong start despite a rough second inning. The righty tossed three innings allowing two runs (one earned) on just one hit. Jordan Jones followed with a scoreless inning. Doug Nikhazy allowed two unearned runs over an inning and two-thirds with three strikeouts. Randy Labaut entered in the top of the sixth with the bases loaded, two runs home and two outs and got Grant Witherspoon to strikeout swinging to keep the Ducks hopes alive. Labaut in total tossed two and a third hitless innings with four punchouts to pick up the win. Cade Smith worked a scoreless ninth to earn the save.

Duck Tales

Akron's offense finally broke through in the bottom of the fifth when Angel Martinez singled home Julian Escobedo and Michael Amditis to even the game at 2-2. After Akron took the lead in the sixth, Amditis gave the RubberDucks some insurance working a bases loaded walk in the bottom of the seventh to make it 6-4 Ducks.

Notebook

After being bit by the double play bug offensively in the season opener, Akron used a little double play magic turning an inning ending double play in the fourth and a big double play in the ninth to shut down Erie rallies...Game Time: 3:03...Attendance: 1,831.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will conclude their series with the Erie SeaWolves on Saturday, April 8 at 6:05 p.m. at Canal Park. Left-hander Joey Cantillo (2022: 4-3, 1.93 ERA) will get the start for Akron against Erie righty Ty Madden (2022: 8-6, 3.01 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on MiLB.TV. Tickets for all RubberDucks' home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

