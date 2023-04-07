Bowie Outlasts Hartford to Secure Season-Opening Series

HARTFORD, CT - A more tense affair than Opening Day, the Bowie Baysox still secured the same result on Friday night, as they defeated the Hartford Yard Goats at Dunkin' Park, 5-3. Bowie put on four early runs to help survive a long and cold night, and take the series.

The first inning saw two quick runs for Bowie thanks to early walks. Coby Mayo drove in one run with a groundout, and Cesar Prieto added the other with a single. Prieto had a solid day at the plate, driving in three runs on a 3-for-4 day.

Neither starting pitcher held long for the night, as Hartford's Andrew Quezada (L, 0-1) only managed two innings, and Bowie's Connor Gillispie lasted just three. Gillispie kept Hartford off of the scoreboard, but dealt with runners in scoring position in every inning.

Easton Lucas (W, 1-0) fired a perfect fourth inning before the ball was handed to Houston Roth. Roth was tagged for a pair of runs in the fifth inning, including a home run by Hunter Goodman. The right-hander was able to smooth out his Double-A debut, however, and finished out four innings, allowing only four hits.

In the ninth, Coby Mayo gave Bowie the insurance they had been pining for when he smacked a solo home run to left field, his first of the year. Nolan Hoffman (Sv, 1) allowed a run to cross in the bottom of the frame, but worked two ground-ball outs to secure the win.

The win pushes Bowie up to 2-0 on the season, already the best record in the Southwest Division. They will shoot for the sweep on Saturday, as they close their season series with Hartford. Cade Povich will get the start for the Baysox, with the first pitch scheduled for 1:10 p.m.

