Patriots Down Senators

Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots (1-0) defeated the Harrisburg Senators (0-1) 6-5 at TD Bank Ballpark to open the 2023 season on Friday evening.

Trailing 4-1 in the fifth, Everson Pereira doubled home two to cut the lead to 4-3.

Max Burt homered (1) in the seventh inning to tie up the game before Tyler Hardman (1) put Somerset in front for good with a two-run blast in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Alex Mauricio (1-0) picked up the win after he allowed a run on a hit in 1.1 innings pitched. Yankees No. 10 prospect RHP Richard Fitts made his Double-A debut and allowed two runs on four hits and struck out eight in four innings of work.

