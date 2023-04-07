Patriots Down Senators
April 7, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Somerset Patriots News Release
Bridgewater, New Jersey - The Somerset Patriots (1-0) defeated the Harrisburg Senators (0-1) 6-5 at TD Bank Ballpark to open the 2023 season on Friday evening.
Trailing 4-1 in the fifth, Everson Pereira doubled home two to cut the lead to 4-3.
Max Burt homered (1) in the seventh inning to tie up the game before Tyler Hardman (1) put Somerset in front for good with a two-run blast in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Alex Mauricio (1-0) picked up the win after he allowed a run on a hit in 1.1 innings pitched. Yankees No. 10 prospect RHP Richard Fitts made his Double-A debut and allowed two runs on four hits and struck out eight in four innings of work.
