Hurter Strong But SeaWolves Fall 6-4

For the second straight night, walks played an important role at Canal Park in Akron. Tonight, the Erie SeaWolves lost to the RubberDucks, 6-4. The game featured 20 walks, 10 for each pitching staff, and three hit batters and three combined errors.

The brightest spot for Erie was Detroit's #23 prospect Brant Hurter. In his season debut, the left-hander tossed four scoreless innings with two hits and two walks allowed. He struck out six Ducks.

Erie opened the scoring in the second inning, taking a 2-0 lead with sacrifice flies by Diego Rincones and Daniel Cabrera in consecutive plate appearances after Erie loaded the bases with no outs.

The score lasted until the fifth inning. Dylan Smith, in his Double-A debut, walked the first three batters he faced. Angel Martinez knocked in a pair for Akron with a bases-loaded single tying the game.

Erie rebounded by scoring a pair of their own in the sixth inning, both on bases loaded walks drawn by Gage Workman and Corey Joyce. Akron fought back immediately. Nine-hole hitter Aaron Bracho tucked a two-run home run into Canal Park's short right field corner tying the game against righty Yaya Chentouf. Petey Halpin followed with a double. Chentouf gave way to Dario Gardea, who balked Halpin to third base and allowed him to score on a wild pitch.

Chentouf (0--1) took the loss. Jordan Jones (1-0) logged the win for Akron. Cade Smith tallied his first save of the season.

Erie and Akron play the series finale on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. Right-hander Ty Madden gets the ball for Erie and will be opposed by left-hander Joey Cantillo.

