Erie SeaWolves vs. Akron RubberDucks 4-7 Game Information

April 7, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







Tonight, Erie looks to open a second consecutive season with two straight wins against the Akron RubberDucks. In 2022, the SeaWolves opened at home against

Akron and won the first two. Last night's 5-0 win marked the second consecutive shutout victory for Erie on the season's first night. Four pitchers, starting with De-

troit's #3 prospect Wilmer Flores, combined to shut out Akron while striking out 13 Ducks and allowing just four hits, all singles. In the second game of the series,

left-hander Brant Hurter gets the ball to make his 2023 season debut. The tall left-hander and Georgia Tech product made his final four appearances in 2022 for

Erie after starting his first professional season with Single-A Lakeland. He is Detroit's #23 prospect. He's opposed by righty Ross Carver, who was acquired from

Arizona for right-hander Carlos Vargas on November 15th. Carver is making his Cleveland organization debut.

