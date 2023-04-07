RubberDucks and FirstEnergy Extend Relationship Through 2026

(AKRON, OHIO) - The Akron RubberDucks and FirstEnergy announce the continuation of their longstanding relationship with a multiyear agreement that includes new community initiatives focused on school children and young athletes. The initiatives reflect both organizations' commitment to enriching the lives of northeast Ohioans to help build strong, vibrant communities.

"We are excited to continue our great partnership with FirstEnergy," RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander said. "FirstEnergy is truly part of the fabric of our community, and we are thrilled to be able to provide the best in Affordable. Family. Fun. for all of Northeast Ohio thanks to this partnership. A true highlight for me this season is the launching the FirstEnergy reading program as we want to make sure kids are continuing to read, learn and grow all year long."

The new FirstEnergy reading program, "Quack Open a Book," runs April to July for students in grades 3-6 across northeast Ohio. Students who read and log three books during that period will earn a free ticket to the RubberDucks game on Sunday, Aug. 6, and participate in a pregame parade around the field. The student who reads the most books will be invited to throw out a ceremonial first pitch at the game. One deserving school will be selected to host a live reading event with the RubberDucks mascots, personnel and FirstEnergy representatives.

In addition, the RubberDucks and FirstEnergy will provide opportunities for local youth teams to play baseball at Canal Park through the Akron RubberDucks Baseball Academy. The RubberDucks Academy on the Road also will debut with local youth baseball programming and instruction in the community during the 2023 season, courtesy of FirstEnergy.

"FirstEnergy's ongoing sponsorship of the Akron RubberDucks not only strengthens community ties but also illuminates the path to a brighter future for the youth and residents of greater Akron through the youth baseball programming and summer reading initiative," said Lorna Wisham, vice president of corporate affairs and community involvement at FirstEnergy. "By promoting summer literacy programs and encouraging a love for baseball and teamwork, FirstEnergy is investing in the growth of our future leaders and empowering the community with the tools they need to succeed."

Canal Park will continue to host the fan-favorite Electric Blue Fridays powered by FirstEnergy. During Friday home games throughout the season, the RubberDucks will don their electric blue jerseys.

FirstEnergy will also be the presenting sponsor of Halfway to Christmas Night on Saturday, June 24, offering the first 1,000 fans through the gates a FirstEnergy holiday stocking. Immediately following the game, fans will be treated to a holiday-themed fireworks show courtesy of FirstEnergy.

