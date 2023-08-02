Sea Dogs Shutout Baysox 3-0

Bowie, Maryland - The Portland Sea Dogs (17-12, 57-41) shutout the Bowie Baysox 3-0 (14-15, 45-53) on Wednesday afternoon.

Sterling Sharp fired 5.0 shutout innings in his fourteenth start of the season allowing five hits while walking three and striking out two. Tyler Dearden and Elih Marrero both recorded multi-hit days at the plate going two-for-four and three-for-four respectively. Alex Hoppe made his Double-A debut in the bottom of the eighth, retiring the side in order with a strikeout before Luis Guerrero recorded his fifteenth save of the season with a scoreless ninth.

Tyler Dearden put Portland on the board first in the top of the fourth after reaching on a fielder's choice allowing Nathan Hickey to score.

Dearden carried the momentum into the top of the sixth inning with an RBI double (6) to score Chase Meidroth. With his second hit of the day, Portland led 2-0. Tyler Esplin scored Blaze Jordan with an RBI single and the Sea Dogs extended the 3-0 lead.

Portland starter RHP Sterling Sharp (3-4, 5.75 ERA) earned the win after pitching 5.0 scoreless innings allowing one five hits while walking three and striking out two. A pair of holds were issued to Ryan Miller (5) and Alex Hoppe (1). The save was awarded to Luis Guerrero (15) after pitching a scoreless ninth inning allowing no hits while walking one. The loss was issued to Bowie starter RHP Alex Pham (0-1, 1.78 ERA) after pitching 5.1 innings allowing three runs on five hits while walking one and striking out seven.

The Sea Dogs return to Prince George's Stadium tomorrow, August 3, 2023 for game three of a six-game series against the Bowie Baysox. First pitch for game three is slated for 6:35pm. Portland will send RHP Hunter Dobbins (2-2, 3.81 ERA) to the mound while Bowie will start RHP Connor Gillispie (5-4, 4.13 ERA).

