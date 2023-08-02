Sea Dogs Partner with KeyBank for Slugger Hall of Fame Sendoff Party

Portland, Maine - The Portland Sea Dogs have partnered with KeyBank to host a celebration for Slugger on August 8th at Hadlock Field as he prepares to depart for his Mascot Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

The pregame VIP event will take place from 5:00 to 5:30 PM in rightfield at Hadlock Field. Among those attending will be Season Ticket members, Kids Club members, and some of the kids who have raced Slugger and won over the years. Additionally, KeyBank has generously donated 100 tickets to organizations that have had an impactful relationship with Slugger over the years including the Maine Children's Cancer Program, Make-A-Wish Maine, and STRIVE. The celebration will include frozen dessert novelty bars, provided by Oatly, photo opportunities with Slugger, and various videos including a compilation of notable people congratulating Slugger on his accomplishment including Red Sox players, Kevin Millar, and Governor Janet Mills.

After the Slugger sendoff event, the Sea Dogs will take on the Hartford Yard Goats at 6:00 PM. Tickets are available for the game and can be purchased by calling the Sea Dogs ticket office at 207-879-9500 or online at seadogs.com. Tony DiSotto, Maine Market President for KeyBank will throw out a ceremonial first pitch.

"At KeyBank, we think it's important to support local organizations that add to the vibrancy and economic vitality of the communities we serve - and the Sea Dogs is one of those organizations. It's a family-friendly organization that aligns with our values as a community bank," said DiSotto. "We've been long-time supporters of the Sea Dogs and we're proud to sponsor Slugger's well-deserved induction into the Mascot Hall of Fame."

Slugger is the first minor league sports mascot elected to the Mascot Hall of Fame. The induction will take place on Saturday, August 12th at the Mascot Hall of Fame in Whiting, Indiana. Slugger joins Otto the Orange from Syracuse University as the only mascots selected for enshrinement as part of the Class of 2023.

The Mascot Hall of Fame honors and recognizes the best in the business of professional, semi-pro, and collegiate mascots in North America with at least a 10-year career of entertaining fans and communities. Among the qualities the Mascot Hall of Fame looks for in nominees are the mascot's record of contributions to the team, impact on their community, performances that are considered memorable or groundbreaking, and the mascot's design. Entering 2023, the Mascot Hall of Fame was comprised of 27 mascots including Benny the Bull from the Chicago Bulls, the Phillie Phanatic, The Famous Chicken, and Globie from the Harlem Globetrotters.

Slugger has served as the Sea Dogs' Director of Crowd Entertainment since the teams' inception in 1994. In addition to entertaining over 10 million fans at Hadlock Field, he makes over 200 community appearances each year. He has gained national attention for his on-field antics, and is one of the most followed MiLB mascots on social media. He adds a special element to every Portland Sea Dogs game with skits that include dancing, flips, stunts, interactions with the umpires and fans, and general tomfoolery. Slugger is the face of the Strike Out Cancer in Kids program which has raised over five million dollars for the Maine Children's Cancer Program. He also leads Slugger's Reading Challenge, the Slugger Open, and the Mini Slugger Open. In 2014 he walked from Fenway Park to Hadlock Field to raise awareness and funds for Tourette Syndrome.

