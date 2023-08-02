August 2, 2023 Sea Dogs Game Notes

PORTLAND FALLS SHORT Despite a ninth inning two run homer by Blaze Jordan, the Sea Dogs fell 4-3 to the Baysox last night. Billy Cook blasted a leadoff homer in the fourth inning and Bowie took the 1-0 lead. Anthony Servideo then extended the Baysox' lead with an RBI single to left centerfield. The scoring continued for Bowie in the bottom of the fifth inning. After a leadoff single by Shayne Fontana, he extended the Baysox' lead to 3-0 with an RBI groundout by Billy Cook. Nick Yorke blasted his 11th home run of the season and the Sea Dogs were on the board, 3-1 in the top of the sixth inning. Bowie struck again in the bottom of the sixth inning. After a leadoff single by Donta' Williams, he then stole second and third base and scored on an RBI single by Greg Cullen. A two-run homer by Blaze Jordin pulled Portland within one run, 4-3 in the top of the ninth inning. It was Jordan's second home run with the Sea Dogs.

YORKE WITH A CRUCIAL MULTI HIT GAME Nick Yorke led the way collecting two of Portland's three total hits, including his 11th homer and second in as many games. Blaze Jordan blasted a two run home run in the ninth inning, Portland's third hit of the night.

DEARDEN IS ON A ROLL Outfielder Tyler Dearden is batting .303 with two doubles and five RBI in his last 10 games. Last week in Richmond, he is 6-for-18 with four runs, seven walks and three strikeouts.

HICKEY HITS Catcher Nathan Hickey has six extra base hits in his last 10 games for Portland. He has four doubles and two home runs for the Sea Dogs and has driven in eight runs. Hickey is batting .282 in his last 10 games.

GAMBRELL NAMED EASTERN LEAGUE PITCHER OF THE WEEK RHP Grant Gambrell has been named Eastern League Pitcher of the Week. He tossed seven scoreless innings holding the Richmond Flying Squirrels to three hits and one walk while striking out eight in a 12-0 Sea Dogs victory on Friday, July 28th. Gambrell joined the Sea Dogs on May 18th from High-A Greenville. In 12 starts for the Sea Dogs, he has produced a 4-2 record with a 3.12 ERA and ranks second on the team with 72 strikeouts in 69.1 innings.

WHERE DO WE STAND For just the second time in the second half, the Sea Dogs have fallen out of first place in the Northeast Division of the Eastern League. The Somerset Patriots are currently in first place, 0.5 game ahead of Portland. The Hartford Yard Goats are in third place, 3.5 games out of first place while the Binghamton Rumble Ponies are in fourth place and the Reading Fightin Phils are in last place, 5.0 games out of first place.

THIS DATE IN SEA DOGS HISTORY August 2, 2016 - Teddy Stankiewicz pitched the first 1-hit, 9-inning shutout in team history, as Portland cruised by Erie 3-0...Stankiewicz retired 27 of 28 batters, allowing a one-out single to Grayson Greiner in the sixth...Later that night, Andrew Benintendi makes his Major League Debut, going 0-for-2 in Seattle.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Sterling Sharp will take the mound for Portland today. His last outing was July 26th at Richmond. He allowed six runs on five hits while walking four and striking out four. He did not give up a home run. Sharp has not faced the Baysox.

