Akron Makes Early Runs Stand up in 4-2 Win Over Somerset

August 2, 2023 - Eastern League (EL) - Akron RubberDucks News Release







The Akron RubberDucks and Somerset Patriots donned their COPA identities on Wednesday night as Los Perros Calientes de Akron used four early runs and heads up defense to down Zorros de Somerset 4-2 at Canal Park.

Turning Point

Somerset looked to be well on their way to knotting the game up in the top of the seventh as Trey Sweeney and Jasson Dominguez collected back-to-back singles to open the inning before a double steal put runners at second and third. Catcher Michael Berglund picked off Sweeney with a back pick to third for the first out of the inning. Pitcher Mason Hickman settled in after the pick off getting a strikeout and flyout to escape the inning without allowing a run.

Mound Presence

Doug Nikhazy looked to be in cruise control from the start setting down the first four in row he faced. Somerset got to the left-hander for a run in the second and third, but Nikhazy worked around traffic in each inning to avoid the big inning. In total, Nikhazy tossed five innings allowing two runs on five hits while striking out four. Hickman followed with two and a third scoreless innings and two strikeouts. Bradley Hanner struck out two over a scoreless inning and two thirds to pick up the save.

Duck Tales

Akron got the offense going in the first as Petey Halpin and Aaron Bracho opened bottom half of the frame with back-to-back doubles to put Perros Calientes on top 1-0. Angel Martinez lined a groundout ball up the middle, which was thrown away by the shortstop to allow Bracho to score. Gabriel Rodriguez reached on a fielder's choice later in the inning, which scored Martinez to make it 3-0 Akron. Los Perros Calientes extended their lead in the second inning when Berglund lead off the inning with a solo home run into the Cutwater Tiki Terrace to make it 4-1 Akron.

Notebook

Juan Brito saw his season-long 14 game hitting streak end, but he extended his season-long on-base streak to 19 games with a first inning walk....Bracho extended his season-long hitting streak to nine games...Game Time: 2:38...Attendance: 4,259.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series against the Somerset Patriots at Canal Park on Thursday, Aug. 3 at 6:35 p.m. Akron right-hander Tommy Mace (2-2, 5.24 ERA) will take on Somerset righty Yoendrys Gomez (0-0, 1.72 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 2, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.