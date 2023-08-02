Bigbie Homers Again as Harrisburg Piles on Late

Erie surrendered nine unanswered runs in a 10-3 loss to Harrisburg.

Alex Faedo made his first start for Erie since 2019. He struck out the first two batters he faced in the first before allowing a home run to Trey Lipscomb.

Justice Bigbie finally helped the SeaWolves break through on offense in the fifth inning. Bigbie hammered a three-run home run to give Erie a 3-1 lead. It was Bigbie's second consecutive game with a home run.

Faedo departed in the fifth inning after allowing a pair of singles with one out. He lasted 5.1 innings, striking out eight, walking one, and allowing six hits. He was charged with three runs after Lael Lockhart entered and surrendered a three-run home run to Frankie Tostado, which gave Harrisburg a 4-3 lead.

Lockhart struggled in seventh as well. After he allowed a pair of doubles, he gave up a two-run single hit by Lipscomb. He stranded the bases loaded to hold Harrisburg's lead at 6-3.

RJ Petit entered for the eighth inning. With one out, he allowed hits to Brady Lindsly and Jacob Young. With two out, Lipscomb belted his second home run of the game. It was his fourth hit of the game and gave him six RBI in the game. James Wood followed with a home run of his own to make it a 10-3 lead.

In a bullpen day for Harrisburg, Garvin Alston (3-3) earned the win. Lockhart (2-1) took the loss. Malvin Pena tossed the final three innings and earned his third save.

The series continues on Thursday at 6:05 p.m. as Keider Montero opposes Mitchell Parker.

