Lavigne Blasts 12th Homer of the Season, Beck Reaches Base Three Times in Yard Goats' Loss

Hartford, CT- Grant Lavigne smashed a 375-foot mammoth shot, which left the bat at 106 miles per hour, but the Yard Goats fell to the Reading Fightin Phils 8-2 at Dunkin' Park in downtown Hartford. Jordan Beck had an impressive night as well, as he reached base three times with a double and two walks. Dylan Spain and Bryce McGowen had strong performances out of the bullpen, combining for three innings of relief while allowing just one hit and no runs while striking out two Reading batters.

The Fightin Phils applied pressure early on, as they pushed two runs across the plate in the first inning. Madison Stokes began the game by a doubling down the left field line, and after Yard Goats starter Case Williams retired the next two batters with a strikeout and a flyout to center field, Reading's lefty slugger Oliver Dunn hit a 2-run home run to the opposite field to give them a 2-0 advantage heading into the second frame.

In the third inning, the Reading duo of Stokes and Dunn struck again. Stokes led off the inning by working a walk, and two batters later, Dunn drove him in with an RBI double off the tall wall in right field. After three innings, the Fightin Phils led 3-0.

Reading continued to attack in the top of the fifth inning. With one out in the inning, Stokes reached base for the third time by singling to center field before Williams struck out Carlos De La Cruz on a curveball in the dirt. Attempting to keep the inning alive, Reading showcased their two-out magic. The next batter, Matthew Kroon doubled into the left field corner, allowing Stokes to score. Then, Dunn hit his second 2-run home run of the night in front of Jhailyn Ortiz, who homered to left field for back-to-back Reading home runs. Through four-and-a-half innings, the Fightin Phils held onto a 7-0 lead.

Hartford would get some revenge in the bottom of the fifth frame, as they too demonstrated some two-out resilience. The first two Hartford batters to the plate struck out, but Kyle Datres lined a single up the middle to start the rally. Next up to the dish was Grant Lavigne, who crushed a 2-2 curveball over the wall in right center field to put Hartford on the board and cut Reading's lead to 7-2.

Baron Radcliff provided some offense for the Fightin Phils in the sixth inning, as he connected with a 1-2 curveball and sent it into the seats in right center field for a solo home run. After six innings, Reading's lead was now 8-2.

The Yard Goats and Reading Fightin Phils will play the third game of a six-game series on Thursday night (7:10 PM) at Dunkin' Park. Joe Rock grabs the ball for the Yard Goats looking for his second win of the season while Griff McGarry takes the hill for Reading seeking his second victory as well. Thursday's game will be broadcast on AM 1410, FM 100.9 and on the iheart radio app.

