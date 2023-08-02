Mets' No. 4 Prospect Drew Gilbert and No. 22 Prospect Jeremiah Jackson Assigned to Double-A Binghamton

BINGHAMTON, NY - Outfielder Drew Gilbert, who ranks as the No. 4 prospect in the New York Mets' system by MLB Pipeline and the No. 68 prospect in all of Major League Baseball, has been assigned to Double-A Binghamton.

The Mets acquired Gilbert along with outfielder Ryan Clifford from the Houston Astros in a trade for RHP Justin Verlander and cash considerations on Tuesday.

Gilbert was selected as the 28th overall pick in the first round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of the University of Tennessee and represented the Astros in the 2023 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game. In 81 games between High-A Asheville and Double-A Corpus Christi this season, the left-handed hitter hit .274 with 57 runs, 19 doubles, one triple, 12 home runs, 38 RBI, and 10 steals with a .821 OPS. In 21 games before he was promoted to Double-A, the St. Paul, Minnesota native batted .361 (31-86) with 21 runs, eight doubles, one triple, six home runs, 18 RBI, four steals, and a .936 OPS.

Gilbert was college teammates at Tennessee with Rumble Ponies RHP Blade Tidwell, the Mets top pitching prospect and No. 6 prospect overall. Tidwell is starting for the Rumble Ponies Wednesday night in his Double-A debut.

During his collegiate career in Knoxville, Gilbert was named to the 2022 All-Sec First Team, 2022 SEC All-Defensive Team, and was the 2022 SEC Tournament MVP. He was also named to the 2022 NCAA Knoxville Regional All-Tournament Team.

Infielder Jeremiah Jackson, who ranks as the No. 22 Mets prospect, has also been assigned to Double-A Binghamton. Jackson was acquired via trade from the Los Angeles Angels in exchange for RHP Dominic Leone and cash considerations on Tuesday. Prior to this season, he was rated as the best power hitter in the Angels' organization by Baseball America and was selected by the Angels in the second round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

The Rumble Ponies continue their six-game homestand Wednesday night against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays Double-A Affiliate). The Rumble Ponies have won five games in a row and nine of their last 12.

