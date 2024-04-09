Sea Dogs Partner with Maine Thunder & Lightning for Youth Camps

April 9, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Portland, Maine - This summer the Portland Sea Dogs, the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox, are pleased to partner with the Maine Lightning baseball and Maine Thunder softball programs to present several week-long baseball and softball camps for kids ages 7-12 throughout the greater Portland region.

"We are excited to be partnering with one of the top youth baseball and softball development programs in New England," Sea Dogs President and General Manager Geoff Iacuessa. "To work alongside the Lightning and Thunder programs to grow baseball and softball in Maine is an exciting opportunity for us."

Maine Lightning Baseball and Maine Thunder Softball are travel programs established to foster growth and development on and off the field. We focus on molding young players into recruitable athletes with an emphasis on development, athletic IQ, and personal growth. Our ultimate goal is to prepare players for the next level of their careers, offering exposure to college recruiters and helping them find the right fit.

"We are excited for this partnership and the opportunities the Portland Sea Dogs can offer our players, families, and coaches," Maine Lightning Bill O'Brien said "This will help continue our path of communal support, growth, and development through very unique and exciting opportunities."

Starting in 2024 the organizations will team together to run several baseball and softball camps and clinics throughout southern Maine including at Hadlock Field.

The camps will take place during the following weeks in the listed towns...

Baseball Camps will take place in Scarborough June 24th-28th, Brunswick June 24-27th, Yarmouth July 15-18th, Falmouth July 22-26th, Kennebunk July 8th-12, Cumberland Aug 5-9th, and Standish Aug 12-16th.

Softball Camps will occur in Kennebunk July 8th-12, Falmouth July 22-26th, and Standish Aug 12-16th.

To register for the camps contact the town/ city recreation department to register. For more information call The Edge at 207-536-0405.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 9, 2024

Sea Dogs Partner with Maine Thunder & Lightning for Youth Camps - Portland Sea Dogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.