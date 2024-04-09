Yard Goats Win Home Opener

April 9, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford, CT- Timely hitting proved to be the key to success for the Hartford Yard Goats as they defeated the Bowie Baysox, 5-4 in the home opener on Tuesday night at Dunkin' Park. All five of the Yard Goats runs came with two outs. With the score knotted at three apiece in the bottom of the sixth inning, Yard Goats catcher Braxton Fulford stepped to the plate and delivered a clutch two-out single to drive home Warming Bernabel from third base. The Yard Goats scored another run on Bladmir Restituyo's RBI single in the sixth inning. Angel Chivilli fired a 1-2-3 ninth with two strikeouts to earn his first save. Rockies number one pick Benny Montgomery hit his first home run, a solo shot in the first inning. The Yard Goats are now 2-0.

Austin Kitchen picked up the win for the Yard Goats going two innings, finishing with a pair of strikeouts, a walk and one earned run on two hits.

The Yard Goats took a 3-2 lead with a pair of runs in the third inning on a two-run double by Yanquiel Fernandez. However, Bowie tied the game with a run in the sixth inning.

The Yard Goats will take the field again Wednesday with the first pitch set for 7:10 p.m. at Dunkin Park. RHP Andrew Quezada will take the mound for the Yard Goats. The game is available for streaming on MiLB.TV and will be broadcast on the free audacy app.

