Sea Dogs Fall Short in Series Opener with Reading

April 9, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Portland Sea Dogs News Release







Reading, Pennsylvania- The Portland Sea Dogs (0-2) fall 9-8 to the Reading Fightin Phils (2-2) in the series opener despite thirteen combined hits.

Seven Sea Dogs recorded a hit while five recorded multi-hit days against Reading pitching. The top three in the Portland lineup went a combined six-for-twelve on the night. Eddinson Paulino (2-5) and Max Ferguson (1-4) each collected their first Double-A hits. Brendan Cellucci fired 0.2 with a strikeout to escape a bases-loaded situation.

Nick Yorke ignited the scoring early with an RBI single in the first to give Portland an early lead.

Reading countered with two runs in the bottom of the inning after a wild pitch from Wikellman Gonzalez scored one along with a sacrifice fly from Caleb Ricketts to put Reading on top.

Roman Anthony hit an RBI double in the top of the second to record his first double of the season before a two-run single from Kyle Teel put Portland back on top, 4-2.

Marcus Lee Sang singled in the bottom of the inning to put Reading within one.

In the third, Phillip Sikes scored on a wild pitch to give the Sea Dogs a 5-3 lead.

Reading tied the game yet again with a solo homer off the bat of Carson Taylor along with an RBI single from Robert Moore.

A collection of hits put Portland back on top in the top of the sixth after a sacrifice fly from Marcelo Mayer scored Ferguson. An RBI double from Teel (1) along with an RBI double from Yorke (1) gave Portland a three-run lead.

Jose Rodriguez homered in the bottom of the inning and Reading trailed by two.

On the second homer of the night for Carson Taylor, Reading regained the lead. The three-run blast by Taylor would conclude the scoring on either side and Reading took it, 9-8.

RHP Carlos Francisco (1-0, 0.00 ERA) earned the win after pitching 2.0 scoreless innings allowing one hit while walking two. Max Lazar (2) earned the save after a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts. The loss was issued to Portland reliever RHP Wyatt Olds (0-1, 20.25 ERA) after pitching 0.2 allowing three runs on three hits while walking two and striking out two.

The Sea Dogs return to FirstEnergy Stadium tomorrow, April 10th for game two of a six-game series. First pitch for game two is slated for 6:45pm. RHP Isaac Coffey will get the start for Portland while Reading will start LHP Lachlan Wells.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from April 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.