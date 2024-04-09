Ponies Blanked by SeaWolves in Road Opener

April 9, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







ERIE, PA - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (1-3) fell to the Erie SeaWolves 2-0 on Tuesday night in their road opener. Blade Tidwell (0-1) did not allow an earned run over five and two thirds' innings in his first start of 2024.

The Ponies outhit Erie seven-to-four, but Erie scored on a wild pitch in the sixth inning to break the scoreless tie. Eliezer Alfonso hit a solo homer to right center in the eighth to extend the Erie (3-1) lead to 2-0.

In the fifth, JT Schwartz and Brandon McIlwain led off the frame with singles. Later in the frame, Binghamton loaded the bases with two outs but could not bring a run across. In total, the Ponies left eight on base and were 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position.

Tidwell allowed just three hits in his season debut with two walks and five strikeouts. Paul Gervase allowed only one run on one hit over two and a third innings of relief.

The series continues Wednesday afternoon with first pitch at 1:05 p.m. and the NYCM Insurance Pregame show getting underway at 12:50 p.m.

POSTGAME NOTES: McIlwain finished 2-for-4...Kevin Parada reached base twice...six of the nine members of the Binghamton lineup had at least one hit...Tyler Stuart will make his 2024 debut on Wednesday.

