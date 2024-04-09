Reading Wins Home Opener Over Portland, 9-8

April 9, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils (2-2) beat the Portland Sea Dogs (0-2) in their home opener at FirstEnergy Stadium on Tuesday night.

Fightins starter Noah Skirrow was transferred to Reading after being reinstated from Lehigh Valley's Development List. In the first inning he gave up one run after an RBI single by left fielder Nick Yorke. The Fightins came right back in the bottom half of the first, as Jose Rodriguez scored on a wild pitch by Sea Dogs starting pitcher, Wikelman Gonzalez. Gabriel Rincones Jr. scored the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly by catcher Caleb Ricketts. The Fightins took the lead 2-1.

The Sea Dogs bats regained momentum and scored three runs in the second, on an RBI double by Roman Anthony and RBI single by Kyle Teal, regaining the lead, 4-2.

Reading started the bottom of the second with a lead off infield single by Kendall Simmons. A few batters later, Jose Rodriguez walked, putting runners on the corners. Marcus Lee Sang came in clutch with a RBI single, driving in Simmons, cutting the Sea Dogs lead to one run, 4-3.

After pitching 2.1 innings, Skirrow exited the game with one strikeout and four earned runs. Konnor Ash entered the game in relief, and pitched 2.2 innings, giving up a hit and struck out two.

In the third, Carson Taylor blasted his second home run of the year, bringing the Fightins to within one, 5-4. A few batters later, Robert Moore drove in an RBI single, tying the game, 5-5.

Reliever Jordi Martinez entered the game in the 6th, and gave up four hits and three runs, putting the Sea Dogs back on top 8-5. Jose Rodriguez stepped up to the plate in the bottom of the 6th and hit a solo homer, making the score 8-6.

The Fightins bullpen was able to hold Portland's offense in the 7th and 8th, keeping the Fightins to within two runs. Rincones Jr. led off the 7th inning with a walk, followed by a single by Ricketts. Taylor stepped to the plate with runners on the corners, and smashed a three-run bomb, hitting his second homer of the game.

Max Lazar earned his first save after striking out two in the 9th to secure the win for the Fightins, 9-8.

The Fightin Phils and Sea Dogs are back in action Wednesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. and LHP Lachlan Wells will start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Isaac Coffey for Portland. Pregame radio coverage gets underway at 6:30 p.m. and fans can listen at rphils.com/radio. A video stream is also available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

