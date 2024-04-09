Erie Pitching Logs Second Shutout in Four Games

April 9, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (3-1) notched their second shutout win of the season with a 2-0 victory over Binghamton (1-3).

Wilkel Hernandez pitched well in his first Double-A start. He allowed two hits and two walks over four scoreless innings with one strikeout.

Blade Tidwell matched scoreless innings through the first five innings of the game. Erie first broke through on the scoreboard in the sixth inning. Trei Cruz singled with one out, advanced to second on a passed ball by Binghamton catcher Kevin Parada, then to third on Hao-Yu Lee's single. With TJ Hopkins batting, Tidwell threw a wild pitch which allowed Cruz to score the game's first run.

Erie added a run in the bottom of the eighth when Eliezer Alfonzo blasted a solo home run against Paul Gervase, extending Erie's lead to 2-0.

Andrew Magno, Tim Naughton, and Joel Peguero combined for five scoreless innings in relief to close out the game.

Magno (1-0) earned the win. Tidwell (0-1) took the loss. Peguero finished his first save.

The series continues at 1:05 p.m. as Troy Melton makes his Double-A debut for Erie against Tyler Stuart.

